PM Imran Khan orders timely completion of Dhabeji SEZ

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review progress on under construction Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the country, ARY News reported.

Chairing a high-level meeting here in Islamabad, the prime minister directed concerned authorities to resolve issues of special economic zones on a priority basis and measures for facilitating the investors should be implemented in the given timeframe.

The meeting briefed PM Khan in detail about the steps taken by the government to facilitate investors in the Special Economic Zones across the country.

It was informed that Rashkai, Bolan and Allama Iqbal Industrial City have become fully functional and work on Dhabeji Special Economic Zones is ongoing with full swing and it will be made operational soon.

The participants were told about the land available for industries in special economic zones and approval and allotment of 1500 acres of land in 2021 to 130 companies for the construction of industries.

It was told the supply of electricity and gas was ensured in the functional special economic zones.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Fawad Chaudhry, Advisor for National Security Moeed Yusuf, Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor Khalid Mansoor, Chairman Board of Investment Azfar Ahsan and high level officials.

