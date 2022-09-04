PM, Imran Khan, others congratulate Pakistan on victory against India

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, and other prominent politicians showered praise on the Pakistani cricket team over victory against India in a last-over Super Four thriller at the Asia Cup on Sunday, ARY News reported.

Mohammad Rizwan hit an attacking 71 as Pakistan beat India by five wickets in a last-over Super Four thriller at the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 182 for victory, Pakistan achieved their target with one ball to spare in Dubai thanks to a key 73-run stand between Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz (42).

In a statement, PM Shehbaz Sharif congratulated team green over the remarkable victory against India in the Asia Cup Super-Four thriller.

Former prime minister Imran Khan also congratulated Green Shirts for a great fight back and win against Men in Blue. “Congratulations Team Pakistan for a great fight back and win; and for keeping your nerve under pressure.”

“This was a much-needed morale booster for the nation at a difficult time,” he added.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also congratulated the team.

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja also took to Twitter and said: “Great game! Many are still amazed, dazed and a few gasping for breath…Pak was tested on many fronts including the most important one: temperament and came good with flying colours. Well done!”

