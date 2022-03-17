PAKvAUS: PM Imran congratulates Pakistan cricket team for tremendous fightback

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for its “tremendous fightback” against Australia in the second Test that ended in a draw at National Stadium Karachi.

The premier also felicitated Pakistan skipper Babar Azam for displaying “a superb captain’s inning and world class batting” in the match. He also congratulated

The cricketer-turned-politician lamented that he could not watch the match as he is busy in a political fight that commenced after the joint opposition filed a no-confidence motion against him in the Parliament.

“Unfortunately I could not watch this match as I am fighting on another front against match-fixing where huge amounts of money are being used to lure my players”.

It is pertinent to mention here that the second Test match ended in a draw as the hosts ended the fifth and final day at 433-7.

Neither side have won a game in the Test series so far. The third and final match will be played in Lahore from March 21 to March 25.

