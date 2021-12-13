PM Imran says Pakistan faced biggest collateral damage in Afghan war

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday said national security could not be ensured unless the inclusive development and equitable growth of all segments of society, provinces, and people was established.

He was addressing the annual Margalla Dialogue session in the federal capital, according to the APP.

Unequal distribution of resources leads to anarchy among the people who are left out of the mainstream development, PM Khan said.

The prime minister said the uplift of the underprivileged segment of the society was critical to ensure national security.

PM Imran Khan stressed that rule of law and equality for all were the preconditions for democracy.

Imran Khan also pointed out that corruption, particularly of the elite, was detrimental to the development of a country.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of research by the think tanks of the country to counter the negative propaganda in the world.

“Research leads to original thinking within a society. You have to define yourself instead of letting others define you,” he said.

He said lack of in-depth research led to reliance on second-hand information by the western think tanks on important issues such as Afghanistan.

Pakistan, he said, was the country that suffered most in collateral damage in the wake of the Afghan conflict, however was made a scapegoat for the mistakes of the superpowers.

Read more: Pakistan to play its role for peace establishment in Afghanistan: PM

He mentioned that inability of the national leadership to handle the Afghan situation wisely landed the country into two main pro and anti-America divisions.

He said the role of local thinktanks in this situation was important to effectively highlight Pakistan’s perspective in the world rather than being under continuous criticism by the western lobbies.

The prime minister said Pakistan was blamed for wrong reasons by the international community, whereas it remained mum on the atrocities committed by India in the Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On Islamophobia, he said, a strong response by Muslim think tanks was important to nullify the impression of Islam’s linkage with terrorism.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!