PM Imran Khan says Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty

HAFIZABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday said that Pakistan desire friendly and peaceful relations with all countries including the United States (US), ARY News reported.

Addressing a public gathering in Hafizabad, PM Imran Khan said Pakistan wants friendly ties with all the countries across the globe but will never compromise on its sovereignty.

Lashing out at the past rulers, the premier said record drone attacks were carried out in the tenures of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party. Both Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari allowed drone attacks into Pakistani territories, he alleged.

Without taking anyone’s name, PM Imran Khan said a terrorist wanted to Pakistan is hiding in the United Kingdom for the last 30 years. Will UK allow Pakistan to carry a drone attack to take him out, he asked.

Defending the recent criticism on the EU, the premier said he knows the West better than anyone and added that criticism was right and need of the time.

Read more: PAF inducts first batch of J-10C fighter jets

PM Imran Khan also thanked China for handing over J-10C Fighter Jets to Pakistan in the record time of seven months to strengthen the country’s defence.

He said that the PTI government is working hard to transform Pakistan into a welfare state and numerous steps have been taken in this regard including interest-free loans, scholarships to students, health cards and others.

On the current political situation, he asked the people of Hafizabad not to worry for anything, the government is not going anyway. Corrupt elements have united against him, but he knows how to fight them.

Comments