PM repeats call for pandemic debt relief for developing nations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday reiterated his call for prioritizing vaccine equity, debt relief, and return of stolen wealth to developing countries as part of global economic recovery from the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Imran Khan made these remarks while virtually addressing the World Leaders Summit Dialogue organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) during its ongoing 15th Quadrennial Meeting, hosted by Barbados.

Expressing concerns over vaccine inequity, PM Khan called for more equitable distribution.

While recalling his campaign for debt relief, the prime minister advocated for debt relief until the end of the pandemic.

The premier reaffirmed the urgent need for mobilization of and contribution by richer countries to climate finance in view of the vulnerability and existential challenges faced by Small Island Developing Countries (SIDS) and other developing countries, including Pakistan.

PM Imran Khan once again emphasised the implementation of UN Secretary General’s FACTI Panel recommendations, enabling developing countries to more meaningfully alleviate poverty and human development.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Quadrennial Conference, hosted virtually by Barbados from 4-7 October 2021, is taking place in the backdrop of unprecedented economic, public health and social effects, induced and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Khan was invited to the Leaders Dialogue along with Presidents of Kenya, and Guyana, Secretary-General UNCTAD and heads of other UN agencies, under the theme of “Building a more prosperous development path: Matching the scale of the moment”.

