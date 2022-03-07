PM Imran Khan postpones third cabinet meeting in a row

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed the meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday (tomorrow) for the third time in a row amid a no-trust move and other political developments in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the prime minister has postponed federal cabinet meetings for the past two weeks and now he has postponed the meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The prime minister is currently involved in preparing a strategy to deal with a no-trust move from the opposition parties and today, he chaired a meeting of the PTI core committee and asked the opposition to fulfil their desire of bringing a no-trust move against him.

“I am fully prepared to deal with their no-trust move,” a ‘confident’ prime minister was quoted as saying by sources during the PTI core committee meeting which mulled over political developments in the country.

The prime minister during the meeting said that he would foil the agenda of those who have looted national wealth. “Those who are now facing trials under allegations of looting national wealth are now trying to bring a revolution through their ill-gotten money,” PM Imran Khan said and added, “the democratic government is not under any threat.”

The prime minister further decided to bring the bill for the creation of South Punjab province in the National Assembly. Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan briefed the meeting over legal aspects of the bill and the no-trust move.

Meanwhile, the meeting was also briefed over contacts being made with estranged PTI leaders including an alliance between Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen.

