‘You played quality cricket’: PM Imran Khan praises Pakistan team after semi-final defeat

Following Pakistan’s defeat against Australia in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the Green Shirts for their stellar performance throughout the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister cited his own example from his cricketing days.

“To Babar Azam & the team: I know exactly how all of you are feeling right now because I have faced similar disappointments on the cricket field,” the premier wrote on Twitter.

Imran Khan, who had captained the 1992 World Cup-winning team, advised the Pakistan cricket team to instead “be proud of the quality of cricket you played and the humility you showed in your wins.”

PM Khan also congratulated Team Australia for winning the semi-final and qualifying for the final contest against New Zealand on November 14.

President Arif Alvi also took to Twitter to laud the performance of the Green Shirts for playing good cricket. “Green Shirts you played well but lost. Congratulations to Australia. A good game of cricket,” the president tweeted.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Ramiz Raja said the team had “truly united the land and refreshed its mood with promise”.

Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday and set up a title clash with New Zealand.

