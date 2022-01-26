PM Imran Khan prays for ailing former Malaysian PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter Wednesday to pray for former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, who has been admitted to hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

“My prayers and good wishes go to my friend Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his speedy recovery,” Prime Minister Khan wrote in his Twitter post.

My prayers and good wishes go to my friend Dr Mahathir Mohamad for his speedy recovery. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 26, 2022

The former Malaysian PM, who was hospitalised three days back, is showing signs of improved health, but will remain in hospital to receive specialist care, Malaysian media reported.

Mahathir was readmitted to hospital after successfully undergoing an elective medical procedure on Jan 8. His family in a statement said he was in a stable condition and “responding well to treatment” after two days in hospital.

Comments