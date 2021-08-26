PM Imran Khan unveils PTI govt’s three year performance report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday unveiled the PTI govt’s three performance report and highlighted the key achievements of his government during its three years in power.

A ceremony to unveil the PTI govt’s three-year performance report was held at the Convention Centre in Islamabad.

The report 2018-21, compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the patronage of its head Fawad Chaudhry, focuses on the accomplishments the government has made despite the global economic recession in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 251-page report gives an outline of the achievements of 44 public bodies including ministries, divisions and departments, through infographics and relevant facts and figures.

Addressing the ceremony, the prime minister thanked Youth Wing and all other PTI leaders for their support. “Youth is our future… I am thankful to Youth Wing of PTI for supporting party.”

The prime minister appreciated friendly countries including China, UAE and Saudi Arabia for providing financial assistance to Pakistan in difficult times. “The country’s economy would have been in a very dire situation if they did not help us,” he added.

PM Khan said: “The last three years of our government were very difficult… the economy was on verge of collapse when we came into power.”

In a bid to facilitate the masses and enable them to become homeowners, Naya Pakistan Housing Authority has completed more than 19,000 extremely low-cost housing units while 45,000 housing units are under construction.

Highlighting his government’s achievements in the past three years, the PTI chief said his government reduced the current account deficit of $20 billion to $1.8 billion.

“Our total tax collection was Rs 3,800 billion but today it stands at Rs4,700,” said PM, adding that the remittance inflows into Pakistan jumped by US$19.9bn to $29.4bn during three years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Similarly, the sale of cement witnessed an increase of 42percent in the construction industry during our three-year tenure so far,” he said, adding that a record increase in sales of cars, motorcycles and tractors witnessed in the past three years and that shows that people are living to a wealthy life.

"کامیاب جوان پروگرام" نوجوانوں کو روزگار کی فراہمی کا سب سے بڑا حکومتی منصوبہ 18 ہزار سے زائد نوجوانوں میں 22 ارب روپے کی بلاسود قرضوں کی تقسیم نوجوانوں کو خودمختار بنانے میں سنگِ میل کی حیثیت کا حامل

Sharing PTI govt’s performance PM khan said that to uplift the common man, the government launched the projects such as Naya Pakistan Housing Programme for affordable accommodation to low-income groups, Ehsaas programme for social security and the Kamyab Jawan Programme for imparting skills to youth to help them get employment.

To keep pace with the growing world, Pakistan is moving towards digitalization. "Durust Daam" app was launched for enabling the citizens to get cognizant about the rates of essential kitchen commodities & place orders.

PM further said: “Currently 10 dams are under construction in Pakistan and Mohmand Dam project would be completed by 2025.”

While speaking about development projects carried out in Balochistan by his government, the prime minister said that the PTI government introduced an Rs600bn development project for Southern Balochistan, the biggest ever given by any government for the development of the province.

Water security is an area of high priority for the present government following an integrated approach for conservation, storage and efficient utilization of the available water resources.

He went on to say that the PTI government also introduced a Rs446 billion package for Sindh and had given Rs1.1 trillion package for Karachi development projects.

Speaking on recently harassment incidents, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it “pained” him to see the Minar-e-Pakistan incident in which hundreds of men assaulted a woman.

On the Afghanistan issue, the prime minister once again reiterated that Pakistan will only be a partner in peace, not in conflict.

Key achievements of PTI government in three years

Development Sector Initiatives:

Karachi Nuclear Power Plant 2

Low-cost housing under Naya Pakistan Housing

Ravi Urban Project

Rs 1.1 trillion Karachi Package

Progress on Construction of Dams

Inauguration of Rashakai SEZ

Inauguration of Heritage Trail

Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Project

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

Social Sector Initiatives:

Ehsaas Program

Koi Bhooka Na Soye Program

Kisaan Card

Insaaf Sehat Card

Kamyab Jawan Programme

One Nation – One Curriculum

Zaraat Say Khuraak Tak (From agriculture to food)

Economic Sector Initiatives:

Pakistan’s First Stent production facility

Launch of country’s first Green Bond

People-friendly budget

Upward economic trajectory

Roshan Digital Account

“Roshan Apni Car” and “Roshan Samaji Khidmat”

Electric Vehicle Policy

Structural Reforms

Decrease in current account deficit

Growth in the Textile industry

Increase in exports

High remittances

Low tariff for electricity and gas for industrial consumption

Foreign Affairs Initiatives:

Kashmir Cause

Palestine Cause

Afghan Peace Process

Countering Indian Propaganda

Miscellaneous Initiatives: