PM Imran Khan put on notice in 2013 election case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Prime Minister Imran Khan on a 2015 petition of PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq through which he had challenged an election tribunal’s verdict that invalidated his election on NA-122 in 2013.

Headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, an apex court bench also issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to file their response to the petition.

Over the course of the hearing, the chief justice observed that this matter pertains to the 2013 general elections, due to which it has become infructuous.

At this, the former National Assembly speaker said that false allegations of rigging were leveled against him after he defeated PM Imran in the 2013 polls from NA-122, which amounts to defamation.

Justice Bandial suggested that the lawmaker could file a defamation case if his reputation was damaged. The hearing was put off for an indefinite period.

In August 2015, an election tribunal had ordered re-polling in NA-122, accepting Imran Khan’s petition challenging the 2013 election result. PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq later challenged the tribunal’s verdict in the Supreme Court.

It is noteworthy that the PML-N leader had reclaimed his seat in a by-election in 2015.

