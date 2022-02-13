PM Imran Khan reiterates call to unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said that Europe and all neighbouring states of Afghanistan have stressed upon de-freezing of Afghan assets to avoid a humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country.

Interacting with former diplomats and representatives of think tank in Islamabad on Sunday, the prime was quoted as saying by Radio Pakistan that provision of assistance to Afghan people is a collective responsibility of the world community.

PM Imran Khan said that the United States also understood and realized the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, and all stakeholders have a consensus that steps should be taken so that Afghanistan should not be descended into chaos.

Talking about his recent visit to China, he said his bilateral meetings with the Chinese leadership gave impetus to bilateral relations and will help in accelerating pace of work on ongoing projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Talking about Covid-19, the prime minister said that the government dealt with the global pandemic under a well-coordinated smart lockdown strategy, which was acknowledged by the global community.

Talking about the national economy, he said the government is working tirelessly to increase revenue while meetings are being held regularly to create wealth creation aiming to increase national exports.

