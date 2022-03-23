PM Imran Khan renews commitment to carry forward Quaid’s vision

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed his government’s commitment to carrying forward Quaid-e-Azam’s vision for a just society and a sovereign welfare state.

In a message on the occasion of Pakistan Day, he said: “Today we commemorate the Resolution for the founding of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent – our beloved homeland Pakistan.”

Also Read: Pakistan Day: Armed forces showcase military power at majestic parade

“My Party & govt are committed to carry forward the vision of our Quaid Jinnah for a just society & a sovereign welfare state,” he added.

23 March: Today we commemorate the Resolution for the founding of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent – our beloved homeland Pakistan. My Party & govt are committed to carry forward the vision of our Quaid Jinnah for a just society & a sovereign welfare state. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 23, 2022

The nation celebrated Pakistan Day with the armed forces showing off their might at a military parade in Islamabad. President Dr. Arif Alvi attended the parade as the chief guest while Prime Minister Imran Khan, the three services chiefs, and federal ministers were also in attendance at the parade ground.

Also Read: Alvi says will never compromise on sovereignty

Dignitaries participating in the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) watched the parade as guests of honour.

Comments