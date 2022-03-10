PM Imran Khan decides to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: In a major development, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday decided to replace Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said the prime minister, who arrived in Lahore today on a day-long visit, has constituted a committee to decide who will be the next chief minister of the province.

The development comes amid a flurry of political activity in the country after the joint opposition submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Khan in the National Assembly.

Earlier, the sources said the opposition has also decided to bring a no-trust motion against the Usman Buzdar government in Punjab. The no-trust motion could be submitted in the Punjab Assembly in the next 48 hours, they added.

On Tuesday, the joint opposition had submitted a no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly secretariat. The opposition also filed a requisition notice seeking a session of the lower house of the Parliament to table the no-trust move.

PML-N’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq, Rana Sanaullah, PPP’s Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri and JUI-F’s Shahida Akhtar Ali submitted the no-trust motion in the NA Secretariat.

