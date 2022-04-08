PM Imran Khan says ‘conspiracy to topple PTI govt will fail’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the conspiracy to topple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will be failed, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan chaired the parliamentary party session today in which he took the parliamentarians in confidence over the current political situation.

The PTI parliamentarians assured the premier of their full support to his decisions besides expressing confidence in him.

Sources told ARY News that the PTI lawmakers raised questions on the political options in the current scenario. To this, PM Khan said that Shehbaz Sharif could not be the premier.

The lawmakers recommended to stage strong opposition in the parliament. PM Khan asked the lawmakers that the PTI government is not going anywhere and they will see the change soon.

He added that tendering resignations will be tantamount to succeeding the conspiracy against the PTI government. Imran Khan ordered the PTI parliamentarians to visit their constituencies and make the people aware of the conspiracy.

PM Khan said that the opposition could not stop them as the nation is supporting PTI.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the political committee and mulled over option of en masse resignations from national and provincial assemblies.

The meeting chaired by PM Imran Khan was also attended by Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Sheikh Rasheed, Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Shaukat Tarin and Babar Awan.

The participants reviewed political developments in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s verdict against the ruling of the deputy speaker and mulled over option of en masse resignations from the National Assembly and provincial assemblies.

The prime minister also mulled over regarding public campaign besides also reviewing matters related to National Assembly session, the sources having knowledge of the discussion in the meeting said.

