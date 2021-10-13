PM convenes session on remembering teachings of Holy Prophet (SAWW)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Wednesday convened a session over preparations and festivities of Ashra e Rehmat ul lil Aalameen (dedicated ten days for recollecting teachings of the Holy Prophet SAWW) and Rabi ul Awal 12, ARY News reported quoting Senator Faisal Javed.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) senator took to Twitter and announced that the PM has convened a huddle later today which shall deliberate over programs to be organized in the dedicated Ashra e Rehmat ul lil Aalameen.

جشنِ آمدِ رسول اللہ ہی اللہ – عشرہ رحمت اللعالمینؐ اور 12 ربیع الاول کی تیاریوں کے سلسلے میں وزیراعظم عمران خان نے آج اہم اجلاس طلب کر لیا- محسن انسانیت، خاتم النّبیین پیغمبر اعظم ﷺ کی سیرت کی آگاہی کیلئے تقریبات، میلاد اور کانفرنسز منعقد کی جارہی ہیں- — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) October 13, 2021

He said in his tweet that the government is organizing programs to learn from the life of the Holy Prophet (SAWW).

“We are organizing ceremonies, milads and conferences for the enlightenment from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).”

اس عشرہ (3-13 ربیع الاول) کو وزیراعظم سمیت، پارٹی ورکرز اور عوام بھرپور طریقے سے منائیں گے- جشن عید میلاد النبیﷺ شایان شان طریقے سے منانے کے لیے وفاقی اور صوبائی سطح پر عظیم الشان تقریبات کا انعقاد کیا جارہا ہے- مرکزی تقریب 12 ربیع الاول کو ہوگی اور حسب معمول عام تعطیل ہو گی — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) October 13, 2021

In a thread of tweets, he went on that including the Prime Minister himself, all the party workers shall observe the ceremonies and Jashn e Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (The day of the lunar calendar when the Holy Prophet (SAWW) was born).

He said the principal ceremony shall be held on 12 Rabi ul Awal when the whole nation shall mark a holiday.

