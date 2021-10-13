Wednesday, October 13, 2021
type here...
HomeMust Read
Web Desk

PM convenes session on remembering teachings of Holy Prophet (SAWW)

test

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Wednesday convened a session over preparations and festivities of Ashra e Rehmat ul lil Aalameen (dedicated ten days for recollecting teachings of the Holy Prophet SAWW) and Rabi ul Awal 12, ARY News reported quoting Senator Faisal Javed.

Earlier today, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) senator took to Twitter and announced that the PM has convened a huddle later today which shall deliberate over programs to be organized in the dedicated Ashra e Rehmat ul lil Aalameen.

He said in his tweet that the government is organizing programs to learn from the life of the Holy Prophet (SAWW).

PM to inaugurate celebrations for Rabi-ul-Awwal with special announcement

“We are organizing ceremonies, milads and conferences for the enlightenment from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW).”

In a thread of tweets, he went on that including the Prime Minister himself, all the party workers shall observe the ceremonies and Jashn e Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi (The day of the lunar calendar when the Holy Prophet (SAWW) was born).

He said the principal ceremony shall be held on 12 Rabi ul Awal when the whole nation shall mark a holiday.

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.