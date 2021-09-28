PM Imran Khan briefed on construction of SEZ in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiar on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here in Islamabad, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, the minister briefed the prime minister about the steps taken for industrial development in the country.

Khusro Bakhtiar also apprised the premier of the progress on the construction of the 1500-acre industrial zone in Karachi and SME policy.

Speaking on the occasion, PM said that industrial development was among the top priorities of the government, adding that the PTI government was ensuring facilities to the small and medium industries to create job opportunities.

Due to the government’s positive policies, the development of industries at such a large scale despite the Covid pandemic is a good sign, the prime minister stated.

Due to full functioning of industries, employment opportunities were emerging in the country, he added.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved the establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) in Karachi.