PM Imran Khan directs speedy completion of Balochistan uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the progress of ongoing development projects in Balochistan, ARY News reported.

The meeting was given a comprehensive overview regarding improvement in governance structure, execution of government-to-government projects, fisheries sector, command area development, agriculure sector and the establishment of nursing colleges.

The meeting was also briefed on road networks, power sector projects, projects by Maritime Affairs, IT and Telecom Sector, Industries and Production and development projects in Gwadar.

About governance, the meeting was told that out of the total 161 projects, a total of 59 projects will be completed in the current fiscal year.

In a briefing about road structure, the meeting was told that a total of 3,788 KMs of road infrastructure was being developed in Balochistan to improve connectivity. The said projects were already ahead of the timelines ascertained for these projects.

Moreover, 796 km Karachi- Quetta-Chaman road project was also underway and the on-ground work will commence very soon.

About Air-Connectivity, the meeting was briefed that the project of development of Turbat Airport was in the bidding stage and steps were being taken to increase flight operations between Turbat, Gawadar and Quetta.

Moreover, the project of establishment of the boat industry in Gwadar was underway with all stakeholders on board. The purpose of the project was to modernize the existing fleet of boats belonging to local fishermen.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister directed the concerned stakeholders to speed up the Balochistan development projects, especially those that have high impact on the livelihoods of the locals.

Uplift of the people of Balochistan was among top priorities of the government, he said and added ruling PTI has prioritized the development projects according to their impact on the livelihood of the people of Balochistan.

PM Imran Khan was of the view that industrialization and establishment of processing plants was being expedited for the economic uplift of locals.

Protection of local fishermen by curbing illegal trawling activities was being ensured, he added.

The meeting was attended by federal ministers including Shaukat Tarin, Fawad Chaudhry, Murad Saeed, Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bazenjo, Special Assistant to PM on CPEC Khalid Mansoor and senior civil and military officers.

