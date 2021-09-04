In phone call with UN chief, PM urges steps to prevent refugee crisis in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan with United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Speaking with the UN chief on phone, Prime Minister Khan highlighted the importance of peace, stability and an inclusive political settlement in the war-ravaged country.

He stressed that the opportunity to finally put an end to 40 years of conflict in Afghanistan must be seized by enabling Afghans to achieve lasting peace, security and prosperity.

The prime minister underscored the need for the international community to become more engaged with Kabul, according urgent priority to addressing the humanitarian needs and ensuring economic stability.

Such steps would not only reinforce security but also preclude any mass exodus of Afghans from their country, thus preventing a refugee crisis in Afghanistan, he noted.

Imran Khan appreciated the vital role of the United Nations in delivering much needed humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

He highlighted the facilitation being provided by Pakistan to the UN in that regard including by assisting in the evacuation and relocation efforts.

Assuring Secretary General Guterres of Pakistan’s continued cooperation with the UN in the fulfillment of its mandate, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the smooth operation of the United Nations’ humanitarian mission for Afghanistan.