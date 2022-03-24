PM Imran Khan strategizes March 27 demostration in political committee session

Islamabad: PM Imran Khan strategized their March 27 demonstration in Islamabad in the political committee meeting on Thursday, ARY News reported.

The PM said that he would fight the ‘mafia’ till the end and would emerge victorious in the motion of no-confidence.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the session of PTI’s political committee on Thursday. The Premier was briefed about the political scenario, Alliant parties, and communication with their MNAs amid the upcoming no-trust move.

Prime Minister Khan also consulted his legal team and was briefed on the hearing of the presidential ordinance in the Supreme Court on Thursday morning.

The Prime Minister has said that he would persist and fight the “Mafia” till the end and would emerge victorious in the motion of no-confidence. It’s the opposition’s misunderstanding that I can be pressurized, the PM added.

Imran Khan said that the people of Pakistan, on March 27, would show who they stand with.

According to sources PTI also strategized their rally on March 27. Senior leaders would lead rallies from their respective areas and bring them to Islamabad, Hammad Azahar and Pervaiz Khattak would lead rallies from Lahore and Peshawar respectively.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday, had delivered an important message to the nation in connection with PTI’s March 27 power show at Islamabad’s Parade Ground.

In a video message, Prime Minister Imran Khan had invited the nation to participate in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) March 27 power show in Islamabad.

“I want the entire nation to join the PTI rally on March 27 to give one message that we are standing against evil and crimes being committed by corrupt politicians by buying the conscience of public representatives with looted money.”

