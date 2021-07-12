PM for restoration, conservation of shrines to boost religious tourism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need for restoration and conservation of shrines across the country to boost religious tourism.

Chairing a meeting on the Integrated Development and Management Plan of Data Darbar, Prime Minister Imran Khan said shrines are our heritage as restoration and conservation of all such sites is vital to promote religious tourism.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت حضرت داتا گنج بخش (رح) کے مزار کے جامع ڈویلپمنٹ و منیجمنٹ منصوبے، لاہور کی تاریخی بادشاہی مسجد اور پنجاب میں دیگر مزارات کے تحفظ اور بحالی و آرائش کے حوالے سے اجلاس pic.twitter.com/XnW3BO9jaP — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 12, 2021

He called for a comprehensive plan for utilizing state lands around shrines for construction of educational institutions and hospitals.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar attended the meeting through video link. During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on restoration and conservation of Lahore’s historic as well religious places.

PM Imran Khan was informed that a plan had been devised to make Data Darbar the center of education and provide pilgrims with food and lodging facilities aside from imparting education to them.