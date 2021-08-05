Hindu temple attack: PM asks IG to arrest culprits, vows restoration

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday “strongly” condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Bhong town in Rahim Yar Khan.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, the prime minister said: “Strongly condemn attack on Ganesh Mandir in Bhung, RYK yesterday.”

He said he had already asked the Punjab police chief to ensure arrest of all the culprits and take action against any police negligence. He vowed that the government would also restore the temple.

Earlier today, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed took a suo moto notice of the vandalism at the temple and summoned Punjab’s chief secretary and Inspector General of Police to appear before the apex court along with their reports on the incident tomorrow.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari in a Twitter statement said the attack violated the constitution of Pakistan and the basic human rights of our citizens, and it’s “not simply condemnable” only.