PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet session on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the federal cabinet session on Tuesday (tomorrow) at 12:00 pm to discuss a 22-point agenda, ARY News reported on Monday.

The cabinet members will be briefed over the construction of a building at the railway land in Nowshera, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and encroachments on Islamabad’s E-8 and 9. The commerce division will apprise the participants of the session regarding the registration of agro and non-agro projects.

The federal cabinet is expected to approve a special allowance for Pakistan Army personnel. The request for the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) by the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh was also included in the agenda.

The review committee will present its report before the federal cabinet members to declare the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) a banned organisation.

The other items in the agenda include the approval of names for the positions of vice-president and governing body of Iqbal Academy Pakistan (IAP), maximum retail prices of drugs, the appointment of chief executive officer (CEO) of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), the appointment of managing director of National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and extension of the tenure for three months and CEO of Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company.