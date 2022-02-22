PM Imran Khan summons high-level meeting ahead of Russia visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of his maiden visit to Russia, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The meeting will be held at the prime minister’s Babi Gala residence on Wednesday afternoon.

PM Imran Khan will leave for Moscow after chairing PTI’s Central Executive Committee meeting tomorrow, sources told ARY News.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day maiden visit to Moscow on February 23 at the special invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to a schedule released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including federal cabinet members.

During the visit, agreements on cooperation in various fields including trade, energy, industry and production will be signed, the sources said.

During the Summit meeting, the two leaders will review the entire array of bilateral relations including energy cooperation.

They will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues, including Islamophobia and situation in Afghanistan, said the foreign office in a statement.

The last time an elected Pakistani prime minister visited Russia was in March 1999 when then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif toured the country. There have since been multiple informal pull-aside meetings between the Russian president and Pakistani prime minister at different global forums.

