PM Imran Khan summons important meeting at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan summoned the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to Bani Gala for consultation on the current political situation, ARY News reported Wednesday, quoting sources.

According to sources, the huddle will be held at Bani Gala as soon as PM reaches Islamabad from Karachi, where he held meetings with the ally parties including MQM-P and GDA.

It has been learnt PM Imran Khan will also hold meetings with the Members of Parliament including Balochistan Awami Party members.

The Prime Minister will also consider the political situation, including the no-confidence motion, and strategies to thwart the opposition in Punjab and the Center.

Prime Minister Imran Khan spent a full day in Karachi to give a strong response to the opposition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan told the members that he will launch a political movement in Sindh after Ramazan to expose the PPP’s Sindh government. On the occasion, the members assured PM Khan, “We are with you, you don’t have to worry.”

