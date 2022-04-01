PM Imran Khan summons important meetings ahead of no-trust voting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned two important meetings of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party and the political committee on Saturday (tomorrow) ahead of the voting on the no-trust move, ARY News reported on Friday.

PM Imran Khan will chair PTI parliamentary party session tomorrow in which he will host a dinner. The premier will issue instructions to the parliamentarians regarding the upcoming session of the National Assembly (NA) with the no-trust move on the agenda items.

The participants will also exchange views on the strategy to foil the no-confidence motion of the opposition.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN REVEALS HIS THREE OPTIONS; SAYS HIS LIFE IN DANGER

The premier will also chair the meeting of the political committee to finalise a strategy to thwart the opposition’s no-trust move. PM Khan will also take the leaders in confidence regarding the future strategy.

During the session, the participants will also hold consultations with the legal and constitutional experts.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has greenlighted filing Article 63 (A) references against the dissident PTI Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

READ: PM IMRAN SAYS POWERFUL COUNTRY GOT ANNOYED OVER RUSSIA VISIT

The deadline given to the PTI turncoats for submitting their clarification has ended today and the ruling political party initiated legal action against the dissident MNAs.

Imran Khan has rejected the clarification of the PTI turncoats by terming it illogical. He approved filing Article 63 (A) references against the dissident PTI MNAs who were found involved in horse-trading.

Along with the reference, documentary evidence of horse-trading against PTI turncoats will be sent to the Speaker National Assembly (NA).

Imran Khan’s directives came forth ahead of the voting on the no-confidence motion against him likely to be held on April 3, Sunday.

Comments