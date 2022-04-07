PM Imran Khan summons key session at Bani Gala residence

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a key meeting of the party leaders at his Bani Gala residence today, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan called an important meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leaders at Bani Gala residence today.

The party leadership will hold consultations over the future strategy following the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri’s ruling over the no-trust move against the premier.

Sources said that the central leaders of the political party will review matters related to the upcoming elections.

Earlier in the day, PM Khan has held an important meeting with his legal team ahead of the Supreme Court (SC) landmark verdict today and said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will accept the verdict whatever it would be.

Sources told ARY News that the legal team briefed the premier regarding the SC hearing on the petition against the ruling of the National Assembly (NA) deputy speaker Qasim Khan Suri in which he had rejected the opposition’s no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan on April 3.

The premier said that PTI will accept the SC verdict whatever it would be. He said that PTI is fully ready to contest fresh elections, said sources, adding that the premier vowed that he will never allow the foreign plot to succeed in the country.

