PM Imran Khan summons key session of PTI core committee

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a key session of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee on Monday (tomorrow) at 3:00 pm at PM House, ARY News reported.

The premier directed all core committee members to reach PM House. The participants of the PTI core committee will hold consultations over the current political situation and upcoming local government (LG) polls.

A briefing will be given to the core committee members regarding the forthcoming LG polls.

Moreover, the matter related to the opposition’s no-trust move will also be discussed in the session.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan said that the no-trust move of the opposition parties will be failed.

Moreover, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said today the opposition’s no-trust move is getting delayed as they do not have the numbers to oust the government.

Speaking exclusively to ARY NEWS, the foreign minister said that if the opposition has the support of 12 to 14 lawmakers then what is forcing them to delay the no-trust move.

“The delay is a clear indication that they do not have the numbers,” he said and added, “the opposition is trying its best but the treasury members are standing their ground firm.”

He blamed that the opposition is making offers of tickets and money to the lawmakers but they are respectable people and would not consider such offers.

He further said that the PPP has no popularity in Punjab and even surveys showed only 5 per cent of people wanted to vote for them. “Bilawal Bhutto has made decisions on wrong perceptions and he will need time to grow.”

