PM Imran Khan summons National Security Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that meeting of National Security Committee will be held on Thursday afternoon at the Prime Minister House.

The NSC meeting will be attended by top military and civil leadership of the country where the letter carrying threat of a foreign conspiracy to topple the incumbent government will be shared with the participants of the meeting.

وزیر اعظم نے نیشنل سیکیورٹی کمیٹی کا اجلاس طلب کر لیا، اجلاس آج بعد دوپہر وزیر اعظم ہاؤس میں ہو گا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government would be presented before the in-camera session of the Parliament.

This he said while meeting senior journalists in Islamabad. According to ARY News, PM Imran Khan shared some content of the threatening letter with the journalists.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

Read More: PM IMRAN KHAN SHOWS ‘THREATENING LETTER’ TO CABINET MEMBERS

The premier in his briefing said that the letter also showed concerns over his recent visit to Russia. PM Imran Khan said that the letter highlighted the future ties by connecting it with the foreign policy that threatened regime change in Pakistan.

However, the premier did not tell the journalists from where the written had been written to him.

Comments