PM Imran Khan summons party leadership ahead of joint parliament session

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has Sunday convened for tomorrow a party leadership huddle to discuss reservations of allies over electronic voting machine (EVM) and electoral reforms ahead of rescheduled joint parliament session, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to the source, the party huddle that the premier is to chair, will discuss the bills the government is willing to table tomorrow in the joint parliament session.

The session will be held at the Prime Minister House that all party ministers and senior leaders.

Parliament joint session reconvened as PTI lulls PML-Q’s reservations

The joint parliament session that was canceled early this week has been rescheduled for tomorrow (Monday) as the ruling party, as sources told ARY News, allayed the reservations of its allies.

According to the source privy to details, the reservations raised by Pakistan Muslim League – Q (PML-Q) were alleviated by PTI, which wanted to table a number of bills in the joint parliament session including Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

