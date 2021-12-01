PM Imran Khan summons PTI core committee meeting tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the PTI’s core committee tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss important matters, ARY News reported citing sources.

The meeting will take place at 4 pm, sources told ARY News News, adding that it will be held at the Prime Minister Office.

According to sources privy to the matter, the prime minister would take core committee members into confidence over the political and other developing situations in the country.

Governors of all three provinces, federal ministers and secretary-general PTI have been asked to attend the meeting.

Separately today, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on measures against smuggling and money laundering and directed that effective measures should be carried out to bring an end to the illegal transfer of wheat, urea, sugar, flour, and petrol.

PM said that artificial shortage caused by smuggling of goods led to a rise in prices of commodities in the country.

“Smuggling of goods badly hurts the economy of the country,” Imran Khan said adding that measures against these illegal acts were aimed at providing relief to the masses.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed that the FIA has expanded its investigation in the money laundering of the United States Dollar (USD) and their illegal holding.

