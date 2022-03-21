PM Imran Khan takes notice of social media campaign

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took notice of a smear campaign being run against state institutions and their heads on social media, ARY News reported, citing informed sources.

Chairing a meeting of party leaders, the prime minister directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take action against elements behind the campaign.

The sources said a report on the matter was presented to the premier, adding people who launched the vilification campaign on social media using PTI pictures have been identified.

The prime minister instructed the FIA to take legal action against all those behind the campaign.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain accused the leadership of three major opposition parties of launching a malicious campaign against the state institutions for their vested interests.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders in a meeting expressed their serious concern on the opposition’s propaganda campaign against an institution.

