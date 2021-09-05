Inclusive political settlement best way forward for Afghanistan, PM tells UAE prince

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has held a telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Imran Khan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged views on regional and global developments, Afghanistan situation, bilateral relations and matters related to cooperation between both countries.

Regarding the latest situation in Afghanistan, PM Imran Khan said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the interest of Pakistan and the region.

He underlined that an inclusive political settlement is the best way forward to ensure safety and security as well as protection of the rights of the people of Afghanistan, according to a statement issued by the PM Office.

For bilateral cooperation, PM Khan reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attaches to its strong fraternal ties with UAE and close cooperation between the two countries.

He congratulated the Crown Prince for making excellent arrangements for the upcoming Expo in the UAE. He conveyed his best wishes for the resounding success of the mega event.

PM Imran Khan and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have agreed to work together to enhance collaboration in all areas of common interest.