PM Imran Khan thanks Bill Gates for contribution towards polio eradication

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for his immense contribution towards polio eradication and poverty alleviation initiatives, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan said in a Twitter message, “It was a pleasure to welcome Bill Gates who came to Pakistan on my invitation. Apart from his many achievements, he is admired globally for his philanthropy.”

He added, “On behalf of Pakistani nation, I thank him for his immense contribution towards polio eradication and poverty alleviation initiatives.”

It was a pleasure to welcome @BillGates who came to Pakistan on my invitation.Apart from his many achievements,he is admired globally for his philanthropy.On behalf of our nation I thank him for his immense contribution towards polio eradication & poverty alleviation initiatives. pic.twitter.com/1tR9cICbhY — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 17, 2022

Earlier in the day, Bill Gates met Prime Minister Imran Khan during his day-long visit to Pakistan.

During the meeting between Bill Gates and PM Imran Khan, matters related to the elimination of polio and others were discussed.

The prime minister thanked Bill Gates for his cooperation towards the elimination of polio in the country and also apprised measures taken by the country for eradication of the crippling disease.

Microsoft co-founder, and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation @BillGates called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/RKgqJtAVBE — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) February 17, 2022

The Microsoft co-founder also lauded Pakistan’s strategy to deal with the COVID pandemic and said that their cooperation with regard to polio and COVID will continue with Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan award to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for his efforts in eradicating polio from the country.

The ceremony to honour the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was also attended by federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Faisal Sultan and Shibli Faraz.

