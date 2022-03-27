PM Imran Khan thanks participants of Amar Bil Maroof rally

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the participants of the Amar Bil Maroof rally, making it the biggest-ever public gathering in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The premier said in a Twitter message, “I want to thank everyone who attended our jalsa today, especially our women, from across Pak, making it the biggest ever jalsa in the capital.”

He added, “Thank you also to all those who were unable to get into the jalsagah & were stuck on the roads; & my thanks to all our organisers.”

I want to thank everyone who attended our jalsa today, especially our women, from across Pak, making it the biggest ever jalsa in the capital. Thank you also to all those who were unable to get into the jalsagah & were stuck on the roads; & my thanks to all our organisers. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 27, 2022

In the massive public gathering in Islamabad today, PM Imran Khan said that foreign funds are being used in ongoing attempts to topple the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

PM Khan said that a conspiracy is being made to topple the PTI government via foreign funding. “We will not accept slavery at any cost. Our people are being used on the basis of foreign funds. Some of our people are deliberately being used. I am aware of the destinations who are involved in pressurising our people.”

PM Khan has announced that he will not pardon the thieves even at the cost of his life and power.

The premier said that the big thieves have gathered to get another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from him just like they got in Pervez Musharraf’s era.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing the Amar Bil Maroof rally in Islamabad’s Parade Ground, said that the three rats who have recently joined the hands against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government were looting the country for the past 30 years.

