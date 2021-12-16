PM Imran Khan to chair three high-level meetings today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has summoned three high-level meetings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) central, provincial leadership today (Friday), ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to sources, the prime minister has summoned a high-level meeting at 3 pm on Friday to review measures related to OIC’s foreign ministers’ summit which is set to take place in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will brief the premier about the arrangements. The meeting will be attended by the secretary of foreign affairs and ex-diplomats.

Punjab committee meeting

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has also summoned importing meeting of the Punjab committee on Friday to discuss political matters.

The meeting will be held at PM Office at 12:15pm. Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar and PTI provincial leadership will attend the meeting.

The participants will brief PM Khan about the party’s preparations for local body elections in the province.

Party spokespersons meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of his party spokespersons today (Friday) to discuss important national issues, sources informed ARY News.

The PTI party spokesperson’s meeting will be held at PM House at 1:00 pm.