PM Imran Khan to address nation tonight after NSC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will address nation tonight, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday.

The information minister made the announcement from his Twitter handle after the prime minister yesterday cancelled his scheduled address from the nation.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج رات قوم سے خطاب کریں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022



Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed also confirmed the development and said that the prime minister may address the nation following National Security Committee meeting today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of National Security Committee (NSC) today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said earlier in the day.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad Chaudhry said that meeting of National Security Committee will be held on Thursday afternoon at the Prime Minister House.

The NSC meeting will be attended by top military and civil leadership of the country where the letter carrying threat of a foreign conspiracy to topple the incumbent government will be shared with the participants of the meeting.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday has said that a letter carrying evidence of a foreign conspiracy to topple his government would be presented before the in-camera session of the Parliament.

This he said while meeting senior journalists in Islamabad. According to ARY News, PM Imran Khan shared some content of the threatening letter with the journalists.

According to the letter, problems for Pakistan will increase, if the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan fails. “We are not happy, everything will be fine, only when the no-trust motion passes.”

