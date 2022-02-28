‘PM Imran Khan to announce Rs10/litre cut in petrol price’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce a Rs10 per litre cut in the price of petrol in today’s address to the nation, Defene Minister Pervaiz Khattak said.

Addressing a public gathering in Nowshera, Khattak said that the prime minister will also be announcing a Rs5 per unit reduction in power tariff.

Besides, he said PM Imran Khan will announce a monthly stipend of Rs10,000 to Rs20,000 for jobless graduates.

Earlier today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation Monday evening.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that Prime Minister Khan will take the nation into confidence on the evolving global situation in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the country’s economy. He will also talk about global challenges facing the country.

