PM Imran to attend opening ceremony of Winter Olympic

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a three-day visit to China next month to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games to be held in Beijing at the invitation of Chinese leadership.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said Prime Minister Khan will also meet Chinese leaders to further strengthen Pakistan-China all-weather strategic cooperation and to exchange views on regional and international issues.

He lauded the Global Development Initiative put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping as a timely and good step to facilitate implementation of the UN 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

The spokesperson maintained it will help promote international cooperation need to overcome the triple challenge faced by the world including the pandemic, economic crisis and climate change.

He said the Global Development Initiative (GDI) will open up new avenues of collaboration with developing countries and support their post pandemic economic recovery as well as long term sustainable growth.

Pakistan and China are strong development partners and we look forward to further strengthen this partnership under China’s Global Development Initiative, he added.

About the current situation in Afghanistan, the spokesperson said urgent action is required to stave off a humanitarian disaster in the war-ravaged country.

