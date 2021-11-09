PM Imran Khan chairs federal cabinet session to discuss 9-point agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is chairing the session of the federal cabinet today to discuss a 9-point agenda, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The federal cabinet will review the political, economic and security situation of the country. The cabinet members will also deliberate on the inflation situation and the status of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The cabinet members will also mull over the strategy to deal with the opposition in the upcoming session of the National Assembly (NA). The federal cabinet will be taken into confidence on the objectives of the joint session of the parliament.

A report will be presented on the vacancies of CEOs and MDs in the ministries and their subordinate institutions. The federal cabinet is likely to approve ICT Criminal Prosecution Service Act 2021.

It will review the tariff of gas and RLNG for the export-oriented section. The cabinet is expected to approve an interim extension in the appointment of a managing director for the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).

It is also expected that the federal cabinet will give approval to the third amendment ordinance 2021 for tax laws.

Approval will be given for giving the government land on lease in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The federal cabinet will also approve leasing the government land owned by the Pakistan Tourism Development Corp (PTDC).

Moreover, the cabinet will approve the decisions of its institutional reforms’ committee and the economic coordination committee (ECC).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!