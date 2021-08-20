PM Khan to expand ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ initiative to three more cities today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is launching the expansion of the ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ initiative to three more cities, today (Friday).

The programme would be expanded to Multan, Gujranwala and Lahore, reported Radio Pakistan.

Under the initiative, cooked meals are distributed among needy people, especially labourers, daily wage earners, women and children.

PM Imran Khan, at an event to be held in Islamabad, will also launch four food trucks that will serve free food to daily-wage earners in Multan, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar will brief the premier on the expansion plan of the free food service in the three districts.

Earlier this year, a delegation of Saylani Welfare Trust had called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and offered its cooperation in expanding Ehsaas initiative of ‘Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ to various areas of the country.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appreciated the services of the trust in Ehsas Langar Khanas and Koi Bhookha Na Soye programme and assured the delegation of all possible facilitation from the government to expand this initiative.