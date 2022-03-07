PM Imran khan to hold consultation with PTI central leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to hold consultations with the senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the wake of recent contacts with the disgruntled leaders, ARY News reported on Monday.

PM Imran Khan summoned senior PTI leaders to the PM House on Tuesday (tomorrow) to hold consultations with the contacts made with the estranged leaders.

Moreover, the PTI central leadership will also discuss the strategy to thwart the no-trust move of the opposition.

The session will be held after PM Khan’s participation in an event to be held in Rawalpindi. It may be noted that the federal cabinet session was already postponed.

Earlier in the day, Imran Ismail held a meeting with Aleem Khan in Lahore today following the directives of PM Imran Khan ahead of the opposition’s no-trust move.

While talking to media post-meeting, Ismail said that the opposition would have wished for the dissolution of assemblies. He added that he held two meetings with the premier and he was very confident.

Imran Ismail said on Monday that the Jahangir Tareen-Aleem Khan group has expressed reservations over the Punjab government. The governor said that PM Khan had already given a clear message to those who are trying to bring a no-trust move.

He said that strict action will be taken against the corrupt elements with full force. Ismail said that he will try to remove reservations of Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen besides arranging a meeting of them with the premier.

During his meeting with Aleem Khan, Imran Ismail asked the disgruntled PTI leader to end differences.

“Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan-led group have expressed their reservations over the Punjab government.” He said that it would be beneficial for the PTI government to address their reservations.

Ismail said that he will make all-out efforts to resolve the matter. “I hope that Aleem Khan’s recommendations will be accepted by PM Imran Khan. PTI government is present with the full strength and all leaders will be on the same page within 24 hours.”

