PM Imran Khan to host lunch for NA lawmakers, senators tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will host the lunch for the National Assembly (NA) lawmakers and senators of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and coalition partners on Wednesday (tomorrow), citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan will host the lunch for the lawmakers and senators of PTI and coalition partners tomorrow at the PM House at 2:00 pm.

Sources said that the premier will also address the parliamentarians on the occasion. PM Khan will take the parliamentarians into confidence over different national matters.

Moreover, the parliamentarians will also be apprised about the government’s strategy in the upcoming joint session of the parliament.

Earlier in the day, the cabinet members mulled over the strategy to deal with the opposition in the upcoming session of the National Assembly (NA). The federal cabinet members were also taken into confidence on the objectives of the joint session of the parliament.

During today’s federal cabinet session, Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan briefed that the government is going for historic legislation regarding electoral, law reforms and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming joint sitting of the parliament.

He also said that the legislation regarding the Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case and institutional reforms will also be finalised in the joint session.

The joint sitting of the parliament was summoned on November 11 at 11:00 am.

On September 30, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had announced that the federal government decided to summon a joint session of the parliament for legislation on electoral reforms.

The information minister had said the government was trying to hold talks with opposition parties on election reforms and legislation in this regard since last year.

