PM Imran Khan to inaugurate Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Program today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Program in Islamabad today [Monday] under which thirty percent monthly subsidy will be provided to twenty million families on daily use items, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the targeted subsidy programme is aimed at effectively lowering the price of essential commodities like wheat flour, cooking oil, ghee and pulses.

Under the programme, Rs106 billion will be spent on provision of subsidies to 20 million eligible families. The Kafaalat Cash Assistance Program worth 71 billion rupees will also be started under Ehsaas Kafalat Scheme.

Eligibility criteria

Only one member of an applicant family whose cell number is issued on his personal Computerized National Identity Card can enroll his family either through web-portal or 8171 SMS service.

A monthly subsidy of one thousand rupees will be granted to every eligible family on the purchase of flour, cooking oil and pulses.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Sania Nishatr further previously informed that Ehsaas Rashan Programme will cover 20 million households across Pakistan with a poverty score of less than 39 and an income of Rs 31,000 per month.

The SAPM said that as per our estimate, 60 percent population of Pakistan will be benefited from this program. “The amount can be increased along with introducing more benefits through utilizing this system,” she added.

She said that Ehsaas has gathered socio-economic data of 38 million households which has made it easier to launch new programs.

