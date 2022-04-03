PM Imran Khan to interact people via telephone calls today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with people via direct telephone calls today (Monday), Dr Shahbaz Gill announced in a Twitter message.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dr Shahbaz Gill announced that PM Imran Khan will receive direct telephone calls from the general public to answer their queries on the current political situation.

کل سہ پہر وزیراعظم عمران خان، پروگرام آپکا وزیراعظم آپکے ساتھ میں عوام کی براہ راست ٹیلی فون کالز وصول کریں گے اور عوام کے سوالات کے جواب دیں گے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) April 3, 2022

Sources told ARY News that the telephone lines will be opened for general public to interact with the premier and the conversation will be broadcast on the television, radio and digital media platforms at once.

READ: IMRAN KHAN DENOTIFIED AS PM BY CABINET DIVISION

The premier’s direct interaction with the nationals is possessing importance in which he will brief the nationals regarding the ongoing political crisis.

PM Khan had interacted with the general public multiple times since 2021 which gained popularity amongst the nationals for reaching his office via telephone calls. It may be noted that the premier’s direct interaction with the nationals had been postponed twice.

Larger bench constituted

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court has constituted a larger bench on a notice taken of the current political scenario after the NA deputy speaker rejected the no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan.

A five-member large bench of the SC will hear the notice at 1 pm tomorrow. Meanwhile, the scheduled hearing on the interpretation of Article 63A has been postponed.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice Umar Atta Bandial took notice of the parliamentary and constitutional crisis in the country.

READ: PM Imran claims US diplomat Donald Lu involved in ‘conspiracy’ to topple his govt

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) had been approached against the ruling from National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri to reject a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The petition against the ruling was submitted by a counsel representing PPP Senator Nayyar Bukhari, who asked the Supreme Court to hear the petition on Sunday.

The National Assembly session to vote on the no-trust motion today was prorogued after Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri ruled to reject the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan over having links with the foreign conspiracy.

President of Pakistan Arif Alvi had approved a piece of advice from Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the dissolution of the National Assembly.

Information and Broadcast Minister Fawad Chaudhry had tweeted that although the cabinet has been dissolved, the Prime Minister would continue his duties according to Article 224 of the constitution.

Comments