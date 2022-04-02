PM Imran Khan to interact with people via telephone today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with general public via telephone today as he is facing the no trust move against him from the joint opposition, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources having knowledge of the development, the prime minister will take questions from the general public via telephone and will respond to them at 3:00 pm.

The prime minister has recently engaged with the general public through his public gatherings and interviews in a bid to convey that a foreign conspiracy is being hatched against him to topple his government.

Yesterday while speaking during an interview with Arshad Sharif, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that he has credible information that his life is in danger but he is not afraid and will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan.

The prime minister said that he knows that not only his life is in danger but the opposition, which is playing in foreign hands, will also resort to his character assassination.

“Let me inform my nation that my life is at risk too, they have also planned for my character assassination. Not only myself but my wife too,” said the PM.

The Three Options

Answering a question about what options opposition gave him, PM Imran Khan said that he doesn’t think he should talk to people like Shehbaz Sharif, but yes, the “establishment” gave him three options i.e. no-confidence vote, early elections or resignation as PM.

He maintained that he will let no-confidence vote pass, whether he loses or wins as he wants the nation to see the faces of people who conspired against their own country.

“If we survive (the no-confidence vote), we cannot of course work with these turncoats (who left PTI to join opposition), early elections are the best option, I will urge my nation to give me simple majority so that I won’t have to do compromises,” said the PM.

