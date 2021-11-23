PM Imran Khan to launch four new youth development programs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch new programs of youth development and address the youth in a mega convention on Wednesday (tomorrow), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan will address the beneficiaries of the Kamyab Jawan Program in a mega convention tomorrow. The premier will also launch four new programs for youth development.

Special Assistant to PM on Youth Affair Usman Dar said that a program named Kamyab Jawan Markaz will be launched to benefit 2.5 million students of 137 universities across the country.

Under the program, the varsity students will be facilitated to receive career counselling, scholarship, job placement and business centre.

Moreover, a big talent hunt program will be launched to promote sports in the country. Usman Dar said that the new talent in 12 different sports will be hailed to the national level.

Earlier in the month, the Kamyab Jawan Program completed its two years and a performance report was issued by the federal government for providing employment and skill to more than 100,000 youth.

The head of the Kamyab Jawan Program, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had met PM Imran Khan on November 6 and presented the two-year performance report of the National Youth Development Program.

The federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) became successful to provide employment, skillfulness and technical expertise to more than 100,000 youth across the country.

According to the performance report, the federal government had distributed over Rs35 billion during the last two years including the expenditure of Rs30 billion under the youth entrepreneurship scheme. The distribution of funds among the youth was made indiscriminately on the basis of merit.

The report stated that 22,000 new businesses were started and 50,000 people directly secured employment, whereas, Rs5 billion funds were also disbursed for Kamyab Jawan Skill Scholarship Program.

More than 100,000 youth had been taught modern skills and technical expertise.

PM Imran Khan had expressed satisfaction with the two-year performance report of the Kamyab Jawan Program and praised the efforts of Usman Dar and his team.

The premier had directed the partner banks to expedite the process of disbursing funds for the project. He announced that the PTI government will provide more opportunities for employment and businesses to youth.

He asked the youth who are interested in entrepreneurship to step forward under the supervision of the government. He said that he issued directives to the finance adviser to allocate more funds for the youth.

Usman Dar thanked PM Imran Khan for his appreciation remarks and said that the system has strengthened and efforts are underway to further expedite the progress on the project.

“Vision 2030 of the program is being designed now. This project will become the major source of providing employment and business opportunities by 2023. We want to ensure the best utilisation of the taxpayers’ money and no compromise will be made on merit and transparency.”