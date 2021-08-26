PM Imran Khan to launch his govt’s 3-year performance report today

ISLAMABAD: Marking the three years since the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government, Prime Minister Imran Khan will Thursday (today) address the nation to highlight the key achievements, ARY News reported.

On its Twitter account earlier today, the prime minister office said the premier will launch the three-year report today.

PM Imran Khan will launch the Three-year Performance Report (2018-21) to give an insight into the efforts of each ministry and division.

The event will be held at Convention Centre Islamabad to recall the government’s milestones and targets achieved in three years.

The Report 2018-21, compiled by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting that is headed its minister Fawad Chaudhry.

The 251-page report is set to draw an outline of the performance of 44 public bodies including ministries, divisions and departments under the federal government.

It was announced the past week that the PM had resolved to regain public confidence via public address likely next week as his rule marks three years.

PM IMRAN KHAN PLANS TO RESTORE PUBLIC CONFIDENCE AS GOVT MARKS 3 YEARS

According to the insiders privy to these details, the Premier would hold an address sometime next week to reach out to the masses to revitalize their confidence in the incumbent government.

A ceremony to mark the government’s three-year mark was scheduled yesterday but was postponed ahead of Ashura, sources confirmed. However, PM Imran Khan would address Pakistani people in the coming week.

Soon the final date of the address would be announced, the sources confirmed.