PM Imran to launch Kamyab Pakistan Programme today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate today his government’s much ambitious Kamyab Pakistan Programme (KPP).

Under the programme, soft loans worth Rs1.4 trillion will be given to 3.7 million families.

The programme consists of five components, including interest-free loans for farmers under the Kamyab Kisan programme, financing of up to Rs500,000 for setting up a business under the Kamyab Karobar programme, financing for construction of housing units under Sasta Ghar scheme and provision of skilled based scholarships to youth.

Sehat Insaf Card will also be linked with the KPP.

Earlier, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that all necessary preparations for the inauguration of the programme have been made. The Kamyab Pakistan Programme is unique one and will play a key role in alleviating poverty in the country, he explained.

It is designed to change the lives of underprivileged sections of society and empower them financially, the finance minister said, adding that this is the first programme of its kind in Pakistan that will connect banks and low-income groups through microfinance institutions.

