PM Imran Khan to pay visit to Karachi on September 11

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Karachi on September 11, citing sources, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources told ARY News that PM Imran Khan will hold meetings with different delegations during his upcoming visit to Karachi.

The premier had paid his previous visit to the metropolis on August 10 and inaugurated a newly designed ship lift and transfer system at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

READ: PAKISTAN HASN’T PROGRESSED AS IT WAS SUPPOSED TO: PM

PM Imran Khan had also chaired a session to review the progress on Karachi Transformation Plan besides inaugurating a plantation drive at Lasbela district.

While inaugurating the ship lift and transfer system at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT), PM Imran Khan had said that he was glad the country is advancing in science and tech fields and urged to expedite the advancement.